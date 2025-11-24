Migrants rights groups call on government to withdraw border security bill

A Canada Border Services Agency vehicle is seen at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted November 24, 2025 12:26 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2025 12:57 pm.

Migrant advocacy groups say the federal government should drop its border security bill C-12, calling the legislation an open door to violations of their rights.

The bill includes a host of immigration and asylum measures, including one that would bar individuals from filing refugee applications with the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada if they’ve been in Canada for more than a year.

The bill is being reviewed by House of Commons committees and is up for clause-by-clause consideration at Tuesday’s national security committee meeting.

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner said last week she plans to introduce several amendments to the bill, including one that would block refugee applications from people who came to Canada from a European or G7 nation.

Karen Cocq, spokesperson for the Migrant Rights Network, says such restrictions on who can make asylum claims go against international law and are unconstitutional.

The Migrant Rights Network and its partner organizations say they tried to get on the committee witness list to testify about this legislation, but were unsuccessful.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 now confirmed dead as result of Brampton house fire: Peel police

Five people are now confirmed dead from a Brampton house fire after more remains were discovered inside the charred wreckage over the weekend, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Monday morning. Const....

8m ago

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

Exclusive

4h ago

Seatbelt recall impacting some Ford vehicles leaves consumer frustrated

A woman who lives near Niagara Falls reached out to Speakers Corner after her driver's side seatbelt -- under a current recall -- became completely detached. She's now battling with Ford of Canada to get...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ford government's controversial Bill 60 passes in Ontario legislature

A controversial housing bill by Premier Doug Ford's government passed at the Ontario legislature on Monday, despite much opposition from housing advocates and renters. Those who oppose Bill 60 feel...

4m ago

Top Stories

5 now confirmed dead as result of Brampton house fire: Peel police

Five people are now confirmed dead from a Brampton house fire after more remains were discovered inside the charred wreckage over the weekend, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Monday morning. Const....

8m ago

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

Exclusive

4h ago

Seatbelt recall impacting some Ford vehicles leaves consumer frustrated

A woman who lives near Niagara Falls reached out to Speakers Corner after her driver's side seatbelt -- under a current recall -- became completely detached. She's now battling with Ford of Canada to get...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ford government's controversial Bill 60 passes in Ontario legislature

A controversial housing bill by Premier Doug Ford's government passed at the Ontario legislature on Monday, despite much opposition from housing advocates and renters. Those who oppose Bill 60 feel...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Ontario passes housing Bill 60, protesters attempt to disrupt vote

Despite much opposition from housing advocates and renters, the Ford government passed the controversial housing Bill 60 which is set to impose major changes to the province's eviction system.

1h ago

0:28
Vehicle found on its roof in downtown Toronto, two arrested

Toronto Police say a vehicle was found on its roof near Front and Cherry Street where the driver was suspected of fleeing the scene, two people have since been arrested.

5h ago

0:25
Brampton man charged over fatal shooting of his father

A 25-year-old Brampton man was charged over the fatal shooting of his father after police found a man in his 50s with gunshot wounds inside his home.

5h ago

2:19
Canadian small businesses, shoppers lose faith in Canada Post despite reaching agreement in principle

Rhianne Campbell is checking in with small businesses to see how they’ve adapted to the uncertainty surrounding the crown corporation this holiday season.

20h ago

2:14
Seasonably mild weather through middle of next week

Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers Sunday morning and afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h in some areas.
More Videos