1 man stabbed near Moss Park: Toronto police

Toronto police are investigating after a man was allegedly stabbed in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood late Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, a male victim was found with a stab wound near Jarvis Street and Shuter Street at approximately 9:42 p.m.

The victim was brought to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

Police say the suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving. No description was provided.