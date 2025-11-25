1 man stabbed near Moss Park: Toronto police

Photo shows the scene of an alleged stabbing near Moss Park. (Matt Wilkins/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 25, 2025 11:47 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was allegedly stabbed in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood late Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, a male victim was found with a stab wound near Jarvis Street and Shuter Street at approximately 9:42 p.m.

The victim was brought to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

Police say the suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving. No description was provided.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney expected to announce new supports for steel industry hammered by U.S. tariffs

OTTAWA — The federal government plans to limit foreign steel imports and cut interprovincial rail freight rates in a bid to support Canada's steel industry threatened by damaging U.S. tariffs. A government...

1h ago

City of Toronto, TRCA fighting against Flemingdon Park development in a ravine

The City of Toronto and Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) are fighting against a massive development set to include four condo towers and a large park in Flemingdon Park. The project...

4h ago

Toronto man charged in alleged $1M Ontario lottery heist — group play betrayal suspected

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1-million Lotto Max free play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three. On July 2, the Ontario...

7h ago

Man critically injured in Dufferin and Eglinton stabbing

A man has been critically injured after being stabbed in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West area Tuesday afternoon, according to Toronto police. Officers were called to the intersection just...

4h ago

Top Stories

Carney expected to announce new supports for steel industry hammered by U.S. tariffs

OTTAWA — The federal government plans to limit foreign steel imports and cut interprovincial rail freight rates in a bid to support Canada's steel industry threatened by damaging U.S. tariffs. A government...

1h ago

City of Toronto, TRCA fighting against Flemingdon Park development in a ravine

The City of Toronto and Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) are fighting against a massive development set to include four condo towers and a large park in Flemingdon Park. The project...

4h ago

Toronto man charged in alleged $1M Ontario lottery heist — group play betrayal suspected

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1-million Lotto Max free play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three. On July 2, the Ontario...

7h ago

Man critically injured in Dufferin and Eglinton stabbing

A man has been critically injured after being stabbed in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West area Tuesday afternoon, according to Toronto police. Officers were called to the intersection just...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
70-year-old charged in alleged heist of $1M group winning lotto ticket

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1-million Lotto Max free play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three.

9h ago

0:44
Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak suspended over anti-doping violation

Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has been given a two-year competition ban for an anti-doping rule violation, the International Testing Agency announced Wednesday.

9h ago

2:24
Ballet company’s truck containing Nutcracker set stolen in Etobicoke

Ballet Jörgen has had a truck containing its Nutcracker set stolen. The dance company is now in a race against time to get it back before their Tuesday show. Michelle Mackey reports. 
2:35
On-and-off showers to turn to wet snow Wednesday

On-and-off showers will turn to wet snow as the temperature drops on Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:51
Ontario plans to ask for bail money up front before release

If you’re accused of a crime in Ontario, the Ford government wants you to pay your bail money up front before you’re released. Brandon Choghri with why advocates say the changes will disproportionately impact minorities.
More Videos