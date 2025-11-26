Ontario forges ahead with $26.8B nuclear refurbishment in Pickering

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission says it has approved a short extension to operate the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station until the end of 2026. The Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, in Pickering, Ont., is seen Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted November 26, 2025 11:08 am.

Ontario’s energy minister is announcing that a plan to refurbish four reactors at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station to get nearly four decades more service out of them will cost $26.8 billion.

The province and Ontario Power Generation have been intending for years to do the long-term refurbishment and today Minister Stephen Lecce announced that the government has approved OPG’s plan for it.

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission would still have to approve the project, but OPG plans to start the refurbishment in early 2027.

The CNSC previously approved a short extension of units 5 to 8 at the Pickering nuclear plant to the end of 2026.

Lecce says the project is expected to create more than 30,000 jobs during the refurbishment and maintain 6,700 jobs during its operation, while boosting GDP and addressing the province’s growing electricity needs.

Environmental Defence says that taking Pickering’s reactors offline for most of the next decade will increase the province’s already-growing reliance on natural gas to generate electricity, driving up greenhouse gas emissions.

