Peace Tower to be covered with Canadian steel scaffolding as renovations continue

People walk past the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted November 26, 2025 3:25 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2025 4:05 pm.

OTTAWA — Visitors to Parliament Hill won’t be able to see the iconic Peace Tower by the end of next year, once it’s covered with Canadian steel scaffolding to enable renovations and repairs.

The Peace Tower is set to be sheathed in scaffolding so that workers can repair its interior and exterior — part of sprawling renovations to the nearly 100-year-old building.

Siavash Mohajer, senior construction director with Public Service and Procurement Canada, says the push to use Canadian materials in the renovation ramped up after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on this country.

He says the government went to its designers and “challenged” them to use domestic products to support Canadian producers feeling the impact of tariffs.

That same approach is being used in other areas of the Parliament Hill renovation project.

Centre Block closed for renovations in late 2018 and is expected to reopen sometime after 2030.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two West Virginia National Guard members shot in DC have died, the state's governor says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two West Virginia National Guard members shot Wednesday near the White House have died, the state’s governor said. Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed their deaths in a social...

updated

25m ago

TTC employee among 2 injured following stabbing at TMU Station

Toronto police are investigating after a transit worker was allegedly stabbed at TMU Station. Emergency responders were called to the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East after receiving reports...

updated

35m ago

Questions raised over new traffic safety signs replacing speed cameras in school zones

Questions are being raised about new signs that have been delivered to municipalities, which will replace automated speed cameras in school safety zones. The concern is that the signs are too big and,...

1h ago

Carney announces new supports for lumber, steel sectors hammered by U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government has a new suite of supports to build up the domestic steel and lumber industries hit hard by U.S. tariffs. The new plan tightens the quota on steel...

5m ago

Top Stories

Two West Virginia National Guard members shot in DC have died, the state's governor says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two West Virginia National Guard members shot Wednesday near the White House have died, the state’s governor said. Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed their deaths in a social...

updated

25m ago

TTC employee among 2 injured following stabbing at TMU Station

Toronto police are investigating after a transit worker was allegedly stabbed at TMU Station. Emergency responders were called to the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East after receiving reports...

updated

35m ago

Questions raised over new traffic safety signs replacing speed cameras in school zones

Questions are being raised about new signs that have been delivered to municipalities, which will replace automated speed cameras in school safety zones. The concern is that the signs are too big and,...

1h ago

Carney announces new supports for lumber, steel sectors hammered by U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government has a new suite of supports to build up the domestic steel and lumber industries hit hard by U.S. tariffs. The new plan tightens the quota on steel...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

0:32
TTC train operator identified as victim in shooting involving his son

The union representing Toronto transit workers is mourning the death of a 58‑year‑old TTC train operator who was fatally shot in Brampton last weekend.

5h ago

2:36
Multi-day snow event to hit parts of Ontario. Will Toronto be affected?

On Wednesday morning, a fog advisory and a special weather statement were issued for Toronto, warning of strong winds. The bigger story is the snow squalls arriving in parts of the province. Here are the details.

10h ago

3:22
Questions remain about fire safety in deadly Brampton house fire

As the investigation into a fatal Brampton house fire continues, tough questions being asked about the rental property and if warning signs were ignored. Shauna Hunt reports.

21h ago

2:28
Advocates warn of trauma children experience when witnessing intimate partner violence

Tuesday marks the 2025 International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. As Afua Baah reports, advocates say more needs to be done to protect children who are often innocent bystanders.

22h ago

0:33
70-year-old charged in alleged heist of $1M group winning lotto ticket

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1-million Lotto Max free play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three.
More Videos