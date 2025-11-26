Peace Tower to be covered with Canadian steel scaffolding as renovations continue

OTTAWA — Visitors to Parliament Hill won’t be able to see the iconic Peace Tower by the end of next year, once it’s covered with Canadian steel scaffolding to enable renovations and repairs.

The Peace Tower is set to be sheathed in scaffolding so that workers can repair its interior and exterior — part of sprawling renovations to the nearly 100-year-old building.

Siavash Mohajer, senior construction director with Public Service and Procurement Canada, says the push to use Canadian materials in the renovation ramped up after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on this country.

He says the government went to its designers and “challenged” them to use domestic products to support Canadian producers feeling the impact of tariffs.

That same approach is being used in other areas of the Parliament Hill renovation project.

Centre Block closed for renovations in late 2018 and is expected to reopen sometime after 2030.