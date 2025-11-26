Raptors beat Pacers on late Ingram shot, extend win streak to nine

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) scores as Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) defends during first half NBA Cup basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Associated Press

Posted November 26, 2025 10:38 pm.

Brandon Ingram drilled a 15-foot jump shot with 0.6 seconds left to play as the Toronto Raptors came out on top in a wild 97-95 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Toronto clinched a top-two seed and home court in the quarterfinals of the Emirates NBA Cup with the victory and the Milwaukee Bucks’ 106-103 loss to the Miami Heat earlier in the night.

Ingram finished with 26 points and eight rebounds as Toronto (14-5) won its ninth straight. The Raptors finished the group stage of the in-season tournament with a perfect 4-0 record.

Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley added 15 points, six assists and five rebounds for a banged-up Toronto squad.

TJ McConnell came off the bench with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Indiana (2-16) lost its third straight. Jarace Walker had 13 points and was a rebound shy of a double-double.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strong winds hit Toronto, GTA as Ontario prepares for days of heavy snow squalls

Toronto started Wednesday shrouded in thick fog and damp air, but the city's relatively calm conditions won't last long. A powerful pattern shift is unfolding across Ontario, setting the stage for strong...

7h ago

Westbound Gardiner Expressway reopens at Yonge after 2-vehicle crash

All westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway have reopened at Yonge Street after a two-vehicle collision. The collision occurred after 8 p.m. near Lower Jarvis Street. One vehicle rolled over...

1h ago

Blue Jays sign Dylan Cease to seven-year, $210M deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have made the first big splash of their off-season. Toronto and right-handed starter Dylan Cease agreed to a seven-year, $210-million contract on Wednesday,...

4h ago

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Wednesday night. Toronto police were called to area near Kipling and Finch avenues just before 7:15 p.m. The...

2h ago

Top Stories

Strong winds hit Toronto, GTA as Ontario prepares for days of heavy snow squalls

Toronto started Wednesday shrouded in thick fog and damp air, but the city's relatively calm conditions won't last long. A powerful pattern shift is unfolding across Ontario, setting the stage for strong...

7h ago

Westbound Gardiner Expressway reopens at Yonge after 2-vehicle crash

All westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway have reopened at Yonge Street after a two-vehicle collision. The collision occurred after 8 p.m. near Lower Jarvis Street. One vehicle rolled over...

1h ago

Blue Jays sign Dylan Cease to seven-year, $210M deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have made the first big splash of their off-season. Toronto and right-handed starter Dylan Cease agreed to a seven-year, $210-million contract on Wednesday,...

4h ago

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Wednesday night. Toronto police were called to area near Kipling and Finch avenues just before 7:15 p.m. The...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:01
Snow squalls organizing tonight, winds increasing

Strong winds are expected to continue all day Thursday which will bring snow squalls in some areas. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

4h ago

3:28
Cold air turns on lake effect snow machine

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA regarding strong winds until Friday. A snow squall watch is in effect for some areas, which could see up to 30 cm through Saturday.

7h ago

0:52
Ontario grocers reach deal to avoid accepting beer and wine empties

Ontario grocers and The Beer Store reached an agreement in principal to avoid accepting beer and wine empties as The Beer Store prepares to close a number of its locations.

9h ago

4:58
Environment Canada begins new weather alert system

Environment and Climate Change Canada has officially changed their system on how to alert Canadians to potential hazardous weather. Melanie Ng sat down with Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai to break it all down.

9h ago

0:32
TTC train operator identified as victim in shooting involving his son

The union representing Toronto transit workers is mourning the death of a 58‑year‑old TTC train operator who was fatally shot in Brampton last weekend.

13h ago

More Videos