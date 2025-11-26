Raptors beat Pacers on late Ingram shot, extend win streak to nine

Brandon Ingram drilled a 15-foot jump shot with 0.6 seconds left to play as the Toronto Raptors came out on top in a wild 97-95 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Toronto clinched a top-two seed and home court in the quarterfinals of the Emirates NBA Cup with the victory and the Milwaukee Bucks’ 106-103 loss to the Miami Heat earlier in the night.

Ingram finished with 26 points and eight rebounds as Toronto (14-5) won its ninth straight. The Raptors finished the group stage of the in-season tournament with a perfect 4-0 record.

Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley added 15 points, six assists and five rebounds for a banged-up Toronto squad.

TJ McConnell came off the bench with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Indiana (2-16) lost its third straight. Jarace Walker had 13 points and was a rebound shy of a double-double.