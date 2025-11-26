Victim and suspect identified after fatal downtown gunfight

Toronto police have identified a man who was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning and later died.

Dylan Adams, 18, arrived at a hospital in 31 Division just before 5:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, police announced an arrest in the case and explained some of the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

Frandy Noel, 27, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Adams’ death.

Investigators say Noel was approached by a group of males who began shooting at him in the King Street West and Spadina Avenue area at around 4:45 a.m. He was struck by a bullet, but police allege he returned fire with his own gun, striking Adams.

Noel was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

Adams, meanwhile, died from his injuries and became Toronto’s 37th homicide of 2025.