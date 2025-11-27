Approximately 20 TTC bus shelters damaged in early morning mischief spree

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle they say was responsible for damaging 20 TTC bus shelters early Sunday morning in the city’s west end.

Investigators say between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on November 23, the vehicle was in an area encompassing Wilson Avenue, Dufferin Street, Bloor Street and Caledonia Road, and at least one occupant discharged a projectile from an unknown weapon at two moving vehicles and approximately 20 bus shelters, causing them to shatter.

“The suspect caused thousands of dollars in damage and risked the lives of motorists and pedestrians in the area,” police said in a release.

Police did not say how many people may have been in the car at the time of the incidents.

The vehicle is described as an older model 4-door white Honda Civic with a grey hood and grey front passenger side quarter panel, a white decal with white writing across the bottom of the front windshield, a white sticker in the upper left corner of the rear window, and a loud aftermarket muffler.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of the vehicle or have any information about its occupants is asked to contact the police.