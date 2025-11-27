Approximately 20 TTC bus shelters damaged in early morning mischief spree

Photo of a vehicle that Toronto police say was used in a mischief spree that saw two projectiles fired at two vehicles and 20 TTC bus shelters damaged in the city's west end. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 27, 2025 5:01 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2025 5:02 pm.

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle they say was responsible for damaging 20 TTC bus shelters early Sunday morning in the city’s west end.

Investigators say between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on November 23, the vehicle was in an area encompassing Wilson Avenue, Dufferin Street, Bloor Street and Caledonia Road, and at least one occupant discharged a projectile from an unknown weapon at two moving vehicles and approximately 20 bus shelters, causing them to shatter.

“The suspect caused thousands of dollars in damage and risked the lives of motorists and pedestrians in the area,” police said in a release.

Police did not say how many people may have been in the car at the time of the incidents.

The vehicle is described as an older model 4-door white Honda Civic with a grey hood and grey front passenger side quarter panel, a white decal with white writing across the bottom of the front windshield, a white sticker in the upper left corner of the rear window, and a loud aftermarket muffler.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of the vehicle or have any information about its occupants is asked to contact the police.

Top Stories

Former Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault quitting cabinet following pipeline deal

Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault is resigning from Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet after Ottawa signed a memorandum of understanding with Alberta on a proposed new pipeline. The avowed...

48m ago

'Just another excuse': Ford fires back on Toronto concerns about oversized school zone signs

Premier Doug Ford fired back at accusations that signs provided to municipalities to replace speed cameras are too big to put up, and in Toronto's case, there aren't enough of them. Toronto Mayor Olivia...

48m ago

Fire crews continue to battle flames at Thorncliffe Park high-rise complex

Fire crews continue to battle a blaze at a high-rise complex on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive at around 1:36 p.m....

1m ago

Coroner's inquest into death of man shot by Peel police in 2020 announced

The Coroner's Office has announced an inquest into the death of a man shot by Peel Regional Police in 2020. Jamal Francique was shot while being arrested on Jan. 7, 2020, in Mississauga. The Special...

3h ago

