Canadians fighting rare cancer may have to pay $600K for last-ditch treatment

Access to a vital therapy called CAR T-cell or Carvykti®, known for treating adults with multiple myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer, is being stalled in Canada due to failed negotiations. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

By Alessandra Carneiro

Posted November 28, 2025 7:22 pm.

Access to a vital therapy, known for treating adults with multiple myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer, is being stalled in Canada, health advocates say.

The one-time treatment, called CAR T-cell or Carvykti, has been successful in the United States, helping individuals live longer; however, in September 2025, national reimbursement discussions between the drug manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, and the Pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance ended without an deal.

The failed agreement meant thousands of Canadians battling multiple myeloma who would qualify for the treatment would be left to pay for the drug out of pocket, with the therapy costing $632,455, according to Johnson & Johnson.

“At some point, they just couldn’t agree on the price that they were willing to pay or offer the province, and I think there is an opportunity to go back to the table and restart the negotiation because it’s in the interest of the patients,” said Martine Elias, CEO for Myeloma Canada.

One mother’s fear

Tanya Zigomanis is a mother of two who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2019 at 37 years old.

She has gone through several rounds of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant. After a relapse in March, she also needed biweekly IV chemotherapy. Zigomanis says she could one day need Carvykti as an additional line of treatment, but remains worried about the potential cost.

“I’m scared I’m going to ask family and friends to put together funds for me, I’m scared I’m going to have to sell my house to literally go to the U.S. to have CAR T-cell therapy there,” she explained. “I know a few friends who have done so.”

Zigomanis is one of thousands of Canadians who might face that decision if funding for the therapy isn’t approved, as nearly 4,000 Canadians are diagnosed with multiple myeloma each year.

“This medication would mean many drug-free years without going into hospitals for treatment and being able to live an everyday life, which most people can’t do right now,” Zigomanis said.

No deal on the table

CityNews reached out to Johnson & Johnson and the Pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Association (PCPA) for a comment.

A spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson told CityNews the pharmaceutical association wanted a single price across all provinces consistent with its mandate to find savings for public pharmacare plans.

In the drugmaker’s view, this is “preventing the provinces that may be ready and willing to list Carvykti from promptly making this medicine available.” 

While a representative for the pharmaceutical association says that during negotiations, the gap between the price proposed by the company and the drug’s value remained too wide.

The prices negotiated by Johnson & Johnson and the PCPA are confidential.

While negotiations have ended, the PCPA says it would be open to restarting talks with the drug maker if it resubmitted a proposal.

When asked whether the company would resubmit a proposal, a spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson would not confirm its decision and instead said it will “continue to explore every option that enables the timely availability of this therapy.”

In the meantime, thousands of Canadians battling multiple myeloma remain waiting for answers, while fighting a disease where time is often limited.

Top Stories

Residents still displaced as crews fight befuddling Thorncliffe Park blaze that's 'trapped between two walls'

More than 24 hours after they first arrived, Toronto Fire Services (TFS) crews remain on scene at 11 Thorncliffe Park Boulevard and 21 Overlea Boulevard battling what officials are calling one of the more...

2h ago

Airbus orders immediate software change on A320 aircraft which may ground flights

Airbus, one of the world's largest commercial passenger jet makers, has ordered an immediate software fix on a "significant" number of its A320 aircraft following an incident last month in which one of...

2h ago

Convicted drug trafficker sought by OPP, may be in GTA

Provincial police are searching for a convicted drug trafficker who is on the loose and possibly in the GTA. OPP say 36-year-old Troy Parson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions...

6h ago

Most assisted deaths in Canada come after cancer diagnosis, annual report finds

OTTAWA — Most people who chose medical assistance in dying in 2024 had a cancer diagnosis and were over the age of 70, new data from Health Canada shows. The country's annual report on medical assistance...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:04
Southern Ontario bracing for more snow Friday

While Toronto appears to have escaped the worst of the winter-like weather, snow squall warnings and watches remain in effect for many areas outside of the city.

2h ago

2:50
Hundreds of residents displaced due to fire in Thorncliffe Park

More than 100 people are out of their homes after a fire at a Thorncliffe Park high-rise. Fire officials say this has been one of the more complex fire situations due to the high levels of carbon monoxide.

4h ago

3:07
Heavy snow squall activity expected for parts of GTA overnight

CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest on a winter storm system that could dump heavy snow in parts of the southern Ontario.

23h ago

4:18
Snow squalls intensifying north of Toronto tonight

Snow qualls will be intensifying north of Toronto Thursday night. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated forecast.

November 27, 2025 4:09 pm EST EST

2:11
Ford reacts to concerns from municipalities on speed signs: 'I broke out laughing'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he 'broke out laughing' when he heard concerns from some municipalities on the size and safety of new speed signs as replacement for speed cameras.

November 27, 2025 12:39 pm EST EST

More Videos