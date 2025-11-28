CPAC says it’s at ‘breaking point’ after CRTC postpones wholesale rate decision

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2025 12:31 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2025 2:10 pm.

OTTAWA — The long-standing video service providing Canadians with direct coverage of political events says a recent CRTC decision puts its operation at risk.

“Our equipment is in an imminent state of broadcast failure,” CEO Christa Dickenson said in an interview.

Dickenson said “it could very well be that at some point we go we go dark.”

CPAC said in a news release Thursday it is now at a “breaking point” and urgently needs to rebuild its broadcast infrastructure.

It pointed to a decision last week by the broadcast regulator to postpone a decision on increasing its wholesale rate, which it said threatens its ability to deliver programming.

The current rate of $0.13 per subscriber, paid by cable and satellite providers, has remained the same since 2018 — and those cable and satellite providers have been losing subscribers ever since.

Dickenson said the service has only had two one-cent increases in the wholesale rate in the past 20 years.

“Just imagine the inflation alone over the years,” she added.

The 2024 federal budget did include a one-time $5 million grant to start the necessary rebuild, but CPAC needs another $8 million, Dickenson said.

Dickenson said the unedited public affairs content CPAC offers is an antidote to the spread of misinformation.

Its offerings include footage of Parliamentary procedure, including announcements, press conferences, and scrums. It’s an often-used tool by Canadian political reporters, particularly in Ottawa.

“The importance of CPAC is is quite critical,” Dickenson said.

She added that when it comes to the long-form content, “there’s very little corners to be cut.”

She said the organization has already cut staff and is as “lean” as it can be.

“We’ve shrunk programming. We actually cut one of our programs and our quantity of hours has reduced a little bit,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2025.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

'Prolonged event': Hundreds displaced due to carbon monoxide concerns from Thorncliffe Park fire

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says crews remain on scene at 11 Thorncliffe Park Boulevard after what officials are calling one of the more complex fire situations the city has faced in recent years.

3h ago

Southern Ontario braces for more snow this weekend

Southern Ontario is expected to continue experiencing winter weather conditions on Friday, as lake-effect snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay impact parts of the region.

26m ago

Convicted drug trafficker sought by OPP, may be in GTA

Provincial police are searching for a convicted drug trafficker who is on the loose and possibly in the GTA. OPP say 36-year-old Troy Parson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions

1h ago

Toronto police seek suspect wanted in random North York assault

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with an assault that left a victim in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

3h ago

4:12
Southern Ontario bracing for more snow Friday

While Toronto appears to have escaped the worst of the winter-like weather, snow squall warnings and watches remain in effect for many areas outside of the city.

1h ago

3:07
Heavy snow squall activity expected for parts of GTA overnight

CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest on a winter storm system that could dump heavy snow in parts of the southern Ontario.

18h ago

4:18
Snow squalls intensifying north of Toronto tonight

Snow qualls will be intensifying north of Toronto Thursday night. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated forecast.

22h ago

2:11
Ford reacts to concerns from municipalities on speed signs: 'I broke out laughing'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he 'broke out laughing' when he heard concerns from some municipalities on the size and safety of new speed signs as replacement for speed cameras.

November 27, 2025 12:39 pm EST EST

4:33
Snow squalls continue around the GTA

Highly localized snow squalls are starting to hit the GTA as high wind gusts continue. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

November 27, 2025 12:38 pm EST EST

