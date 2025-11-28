Breaking down the Carney-Smith pipeline

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith put pen to paper this past week, signing an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in hopes of strengthening Canada’s economy and lessen our dependence on the U.S.

Plans for an independently-funded pipeline through British Colombia are in the works, depending on approval from the Major Projects Office and hinged on Indigenous co-ownership.

However, not everyone is on board with the terms of the MOU, especially Premier David Eby, as well as Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault who has resigned from the cabinet on Thursday.

Host Mark Day speaks to Cormac Mac Sweeney, CityNews Parliament Hill reporter, to break down what’s needed for this pipeline to materialize in the years to come, and how this MOU could play out for Carney’s Liberals.