Breaking down the Carney-Smith pipeline

Prime Minister Mark Carney signs a pipeline memorandum of understanding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 28, 2025 7:20 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2025 7:21 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith put pen to paper this past week, signing an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in hopes of strengthening Canada’s economy and lessen our dependence on the U.S.

Plans for an independently-funded pipeline through British Colombia are in the works, depending on approval from the Major Projects Office and hinged on Indigenous co-ownership.

However, not everyone is on board with the terms of the MOU, especially Premier David Eby, as well as Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault who has resigned from the cabinet on Thursday.

Host Mark Day speaks to Cormac Mac Sweeney, CityNews Parliament Hill reporter, to break down what’s needed for this pipeline to materialize in the years to come, and how this MOU could play out for Carney’s Liberals.

Top Stories

Up to 70 apartment units evacuated after fire at Thorncliffe Park high-rise complex

Fire crews battled a five-alarm fire at a high-rise complex on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard in East York, which displaced residents due to concerns over high carbon monoxide levels. Firefighters...

2h ago

2 women hospitalized after 2-alarm house fire in Scarborough

Two women were taken to the hospital following a two-alarm house fire near Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue early Friday morning, including one who remains in critical condition. Deputy Fire Chief...

38m ago

Woman critically injured, male arrested in stabbing near Danforth and Broadview

A woman is critically injured, and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in the city's east end. Police and paramedics responded to the scene near Broadview and Danforth avenues just before 7...

9m ago

Special weather statement ends for Toronto, but 'intense' squalls likely in surrounding regions

A special weather statement for Toronto and a large swath of the Greater Toronto Area ended on Thursday night, but remains in place for Burlington and sections north of the city where intense squalls could...

8h ago

