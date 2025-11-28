A woman is critically injured, and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in the city’s east end.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene near Broadview and Danforth avenues just before 7 a.m. on Friday.

When emergency crews arrived, they located a woman with stab wounds. Paramedics say she was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say a male was arrested nearby.

It’s not yet known if the woman stabbed and the suspect arrested knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.