Woman critically injured, male arrested in stabbing near Danforth and Broadview

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/James Tumelty

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 28, 2025 7:50 am.

A woman is critically injured, and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in the city’s east end.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene near Broadview and Danforth avenues just before 7 a.m. on Friday.

When emergency crews arrived, they located a woman with stab wounds. Paramedics say she was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say a male was arrested nearby.

It’s not yet known if the woman stabbed and the suspect arrested knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

