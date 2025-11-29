Investigators deployed to scene following a train derailment near Cranbrook, B.C.

CRANBROOK — An investigation is underway after multiple cars of a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train derailed about 16 kilometres east of Cranbrook, B.C.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a team of investigators has been sent to the scene.

CPKC says in a statement that the derailment took place around 7 a.m. in a remote area in the Regional District of East Kootenay in southern B.C., and there are no injuries.

The railway company says a preliminary assessment shows that about 12 cars were involved, including some carrying wood products and tanker cars carrying propane.

CPKC says its crews and equipment have responded to the site to conduct a full assessment and begin work on cleanup.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

The Regional District of East Kootenay says it’s aware of a train derailment along the Kootenay River, near Fenwick Road, which is now closed to the public.

The regional district says it’s asking people to avoid the area as officers are working with agencies to support the railway company in their response.

