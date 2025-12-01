Did you know you could buy drugs off Facebook?

FILE - People talk near a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted December 1, 2025 11:16 am.

Last Updated December 1, 2025 11:19 am.

It’s not the most commonly sought-after item on Facebook, but it’s certainly not the least advertised on the platform’s feeds either.

Advertisements for highly addictive and illegal drugs like cocaine and oxycodone continue to appear on Meta’s social platforms amid its no-tolerance policy for such content and for what they call ‘robust’ measures to keep them off.

The RCMP says it works extensively to intercept online purchases of illegal drugs, but Meta’s reliance on AI to regulate advertisement sales and distribution doesn’t allow for much policing.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Ben Musset, digital editor for the Toronto Star, and Omar Mosleh, reporter for the Toronto Star, to discuss their investigation into Meta’s advertising loopholes and how Canada’s most vulnerable could fall victim to the multi-billion-dollar, self-regulating business platform.

CityNews has not independently confirmed reporting by The Toronto Star.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Top Stories

Snowfall set to blanket Toronto Monday night into Tuesday

The city is kicking off December with a wintry mix, with flurries, snow, and chilly wind chills in the forecast to begin the week. On Monday, Toronto residents woke to a mix of sun and cloud with a...

4h ago

Ontario extends 'One Fare' transit program for GTHA

The Ontario government is extending its One Fare program for another two years, a move officials say will continue to ease costs for commuters across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). Launched...

1h ago

2 pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say two pedestrians were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Monday morning. The collision happened around...

1h ago

Tentative deal reached for Toronto housing workers after historic strike mandate

More than 800 frontline workers at Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) and Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation (TSHC) could soon see improved working conditions after their union, CUPE Local 79,...

42m ago

