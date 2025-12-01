Man, 60, in critical condition after being struck by SUV in Pickering

A 60-year-old man is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle in Pickering over the weekend.

Durham Regional Police say the collision happened around 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 29 in the area of Kingston Road and Fairport Road. Investigators report the pedestrian was walking along the shoulder when a white SUV left the roadway and hit him.

The victim was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.

Police say the 46-year-old driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Officers attended the scene to gather evidence. Kingston Road was closed for several hours as officers conducted their work.

Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with cellphone video, dash cam footage, surveillance recordings, or information about the incident is asked to contact the police.