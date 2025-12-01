Track Club Founder has built a fun, safe and inclusive community where youth athletes can shine

Ian Donald created Bisons Track Club during Covid as a way for Toronto’s youth to enjoy the outdoors in a safe way during the pandemic.

Bisons Track Club has been described as a true community where team members support, encourage and cheer each other. Ian has created many relationships with organizations in the community and is also an advocate for non-binery categories in community running events.

Ian Donald – Community Ambassador

