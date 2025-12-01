2 Vaughan men charged in storage locker break-in probe

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 1, 2025 10:00 am.

York Regional Police say two men have been charged and that stolen property has been recovered following a series of storage locker break-ins across Vaughan this fall.

Between October and November 2025, investigators looked into five reported incidents at local storage facilities. Police allege the suspects sold stolen items through online marketplaces after committing the break-ins.

On Nov. 17, officers arrested both men and executed search warrants at two Vaughan residences and two storage lockers. Numerous stolen items were recovered, and police have released photos of property that has not yet been claimed.

Victims of storage locker break-ins between September and November are being asked to review the images online and contact investigators if they recognize their belongings.

Police have also released photos of the suspects, noting they may have met with buyers to sell stolen property. Anyone who purchased items from them is urged to come forward.

Ailn Shamon, 42, of Vaughan, has been charged with three counts of break and enter, disguise with intent, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime. Anthony Costantiello, 44, also of Vaughan, faces five counts of break and enter, two counts of disguise with intent, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

The investigation remains ongoing.

