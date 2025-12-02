Leafs’ Brandon Carlo out long-term following injury setback

Toronto Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Derik Hamilton/AP).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 2, 2025 12:05 pm.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Brandon Carlo will be out for an extended period after suffering a setback with his lower-body injury, head coach Craig Berube said on Tuesday.

“He has to get something done. It didn’t go the way we thought,” Berube told TSN’s Mark Masters.

When asked if Carlo needed surgery, Berube said, “Probably.”

Berube revealed on Monday that Carlo had suffered a setback and was travelling to Toronto to see a specialist.

The Leafs have been coy with their injury updates and have not specified what Carlo is currently nursing. The team has also not disclosed Anthony Stolarz’s injury, as the goalie hasn’t been on the ice since departing from a game against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 11. His timeline is unclear, Berube noted.

The Leafs have also been without defenceman Chris Tanev, who’s dealing with an upper-body injury.

Carlo last played on Nov. 13 against the Los Angeles Kings. He’s registered two points in 18 games, averaging just over 20 minutes of ice time per game.

The 29-year-old was acquired from the Bruins at last year’s trade deadline for Fraser Minten, a 2025 4th-round pick and a conditional 1st-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Toronto is in Florida to play the Panthers on Tuesday before travelling to Carolina to play the Hurricanes on Thursday.

