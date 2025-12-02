Suspect wanted for aggravated assault in random stabbing near Dufferin and Eglinton

A male suspect is wanted in connection to a random stabbing near Dufferin and Eglinton. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 2, 2025 9:08 pm.

Last Updated December 2, 2025 9:10 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault in a random attack in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue area last week.

Officers were called to Dufferin and Castlefield Avenue just before 4 p.m. for reports of an stabbing.

Investigators say the victim was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by a male suspect. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim and fled the scene on foot.

The victim was rushed to hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and the victim were not known to each other.

The suspect is described as five feet nine inches, 20 to 30 years old with a slim build. He was wearing a dark jacket, a grey sweater, black and white shoes, and carrying a red hat.

Top Stories

Toronto Police Service seeks extra $93.8M as part of City's 2026 budget

The 2026 budget request from the Toronto Police Service represents a seven-per-cent, year-over-year increase.

25m ago

Woman found on fire inside structure in Etobicoke, police treating fire as suspicious

Toronto police are treating a fire that sent a woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries in south Etobicoke as suspicious. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Eighth...

26m ago

Majority of newcomers want Ottawa to deport immigrants who commit a crime: OMNI Poll

Ottawa has lost track of about 33,000 immigrants who are currently seeking to evade an order to leave the country, the president of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) told a parliamentary committee...

3h ago

Ontario government spending $112M on advertising, more than ever before: auditor

TORONTO — The Ontario government spent the highest recorded amount on advertising last year, the auditor found, a flurry of public spending the opposition parties accused the government of using to promote...

18m ago

