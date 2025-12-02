Suspect wanted for aggravated assault in random stabbing near Dufferin and Eglinton
Posted December 2, 2025 9:08 pm.
Last Updated December 2, 2025 9:10 pm.
Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault in a random attack in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue area last week.
Officers were called to Dufferin and Castlefield Avenue just before 4 p.m. for reports of an stabbing.
Investigators say the victim was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by a male suspect. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim and fled the scene on foot.
The victim was rushed to hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect and the victim were not known to each other.
The suspect is described as five feet nine inches, 20 to 30 years old with a slim build. He was wearing a dark jacket, a grey sweater, black and white shoes, and carrying a red hat.