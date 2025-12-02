Suspect wanted for aggravated assault in random stabbing near Dufferin and Eglinton

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault in a random attack in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue area last week.

Officers were called to Dufferin and Castlefield Avenue just before 4 p.m. for reports of an stabbing.

Investigators say the victim was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by a male suspect. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim and fled the scene on foot.

The victim was rushed to hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and the victim were not known to each other.

The suspect is described as five feet nine inches, 20 to 30 years old with a slim build. He was wearing a dark jacket, a grey sweater, black and white shoes, and carrying a red hat.