Mike Smith of ‘Trailer Park Boys’ has court date in N.S. for sexual assault charge

Mike Smith, the actor behind the character Bubbles from the "Trailer Park Boys," poses for photos at the 24th Annual Gemini Awards in Calgary on Nov. 14, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 3, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2025 5:22 am.

HALIFAX — Mike Smith of “Trailer Park Boys” fame has a court date scheduled this morning in Dartmouth, N.S., for his sexual assault case.

Smith was charged on Oct. 2 in an alleged sexual assault from December 2017 involving a female complainant.

Smith, 53, was born near New Glasgow, N.S., and is best known for playing Bubbles on the television show “Trailer Park Boys.”

Trailer Park Boys Incorporated, a Nova Scotia-based company with Smith registered as one of three directors, has said the firm is aware of the allegations and takes them seriously.

In April 2016, Smith faced a misdemeanour domestic battery charge in Los Angeles following an incident at a Hollywood hotel involving a woman, with the charge being dropped a month later.

Smith denied any wrongdoing after his April 1, 2016, arrest, saying the woman involved in the Hollywood incident was a friend of his with whom he had a “loud and heated dispute.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Etobicoke ends with 2 arrests, police cruiser collision

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and the recovery of a firearm. The...

13m ago

Man injured in Mississauga carjacking

A man has been injured in a carjacking in Mississauga on Tuesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard for reports of a carjacking around 6:30 p.m. The...

9h ago

Greater Toronto home sales fall in November as prices, new listings decline: board

TORONTO — Toronto's real estate board says activity, new listings and average selling prices were down last month as potential homebuyers stayed on the sidelines. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board...

2h ago

Police seek suspect after female youth sexually assaulted at Kennedy GO station

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a GO Train in Scarborough. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...

41m ago

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Etobicoke ends with 2 arrests, police cruiser collision

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and the recovery of a firearm. The...

13m ago

Man injured in Mississauga carjacking

A man has been injured in a carjacking in Mississauga on Tuesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard for reports of a carjacking around 6:30 p.m. The...

9h ago

Greater Toronto home sales fall in November as prices, new listings decline: board

TORONTO — Toronto's real estate board says activity, new listings and average selling prices were down last month as potential homebuyers stayed on the sidelines. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board...

2h ago

Police seek suspect after female youth sexually assaulted at Kennedy GO station

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a GO Train in Scarborough. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
ChatGPT may be lowering students' critical thinking skills: study

In the wake of a study about the effects of ChatGPT on students' brains, Michelle Mackey is speaking with AI experts and students about the future of artificial intelligence in the classroom. 

8h ago

2:49
Cold morning with a brief burst of evening flurries

It will be a cold start to the morning with the wind chill making it feel like -10 with some brief flurries in the forecast for Wednesday evening. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

10h ago

2:45
B.C. man speaks out against difficulty obtaining fraud compensation from bank

A B.C. man says his bank accounts were drained $72,000 due to fraud, but the bank refuses to compensate him. Erica Natividad with more on how banks can deny compensation claims.

9h ago

1:10
Some Canadians react to Gretzky's golf photo with Trump: 'The one who was once great'

Some Canadians took to social media to show their disappointment in former hockey player Wayne Gretzky's photo with U.S. President Donald Trump playing golf together.

10h ago

0:29
Two TTC subway stations to be officially renamed

Starting Sunday, Dec. 7, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will officially rename Eglinton West Station to Cedarvale Station and Dundas Station to TMU Station.

18h ago

More Videos