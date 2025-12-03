Parks Canada sites saw 13 per cent spike in visitors with Canada Strong Pass in place

OTTAWA — Parks Canada sites saw a 13 per cent increase in the number of visitors over the summer while the Canada Strong Pass was in effect.

Megan Hope, a spokesperson for Parks Canada, said the agency reported about 14.5 million visitors from June 20 to Sept. 2.

“It’s clear that the Canada Strong Pass inspired Canadians to stay at home and explore the country,” she said in an email.

National historic sites managed by Parks Canada reported an increase in visitors of around 20 per cent, while national parks saw an approximate increase of nine per cent.

The Canada Strong Pass offered free admission to national parks and sites maintained by Parks Canada.

A document shared by Parks Canada says the Northwest Territories and Nunavut saw a combined 67 per cent increase in visitors over the last two years. They received 2,960 visitors in 2025, up from 1,771 in 2023.

Newfoundland and Labrador saw a 58 per cent jump to 157,538 visitors in 2025, up from 99,985 in 2023.

All provinces and territories saw increases in the number of visitors — except Saskatchewan. That province reported 153,920 Parks Canada visitors in 2025, down 25 per cent from 205,265 in 2023.

Hope said families visiting Parks Canada sites saved “significantly” through the Canada Strong Pass. In addition to free admission, she said, a family of four camping for five nights in a fully serviced campsite could have saved an average of $50.70 with the pass.

The same family visiting a national historic site for a day could have saved an additional $26.50, she said.

Hope said Parks Canada uses many strategies to manage visitation, including “promoting less visited and less-sensitive areas of the parks, informing visitors about appropriate behaviour in natural spaces and educating them on ways to avoid human-wildlife conflict.”

The Canada Strong Pass also offered free national museum admission to children 17 and under, and a 50 per cent discount on national museum admission for those aged 18 to 24.

The Department of Canadian Heritage said in September that midsummer results showed an average 15 per cent spike in attendance at participating national museums compared to last year.

VIA Rail Canada said more than 50,000 bookings were made using the pass, which offered free travel for children and teens aged 17 and under travelling with an adult, and discounted fares for youth aged 18 to 24.

The government is renewing the Canada Strong Pass later this month, from Dec. 12 to Jan. 15, 2026. It will once again offer free admission to national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas operated by Parks Canada and a 25 per cent discount on camping fees.

The government is also planning to offer free admission and discounted camping next summer from June 19 to Sept. 7, 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press