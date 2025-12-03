Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a GO Train in Scarborough.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3, in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Investigators say the victim was riding a train at the Kennedy GO Station when the suspect boarded and sat beside her. Police allege he sexually assaulted the youth and exposed himself before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a man about five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build and short black hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black tank top, blue shorts, and running shoes.

Images of the suspect have been released, and police are urging anyone who recognizes him to come forward.