Pick-up truck driver charged in fatal single-vehicle Scarborough crash

Police have charged a 47-year-old man in connection with a single-vehicle fatal crash last month in Scarborough.

Investigators say just before 7 p.m. on November 5, a grey Ford F350 pick-up truck was heading north on Markham Road when the driver lost control, causing it to crash just south of Finch Avenue East.

A 47-year-old woman who was a passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Following an investigation by Traffic Services, police have charged Hariharan Navaratnam of Toronto with dangerous driving causing death.