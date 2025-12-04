Pick-up truck driver charged in fatal single-vehicle Scarborough crash

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scarborough while a man was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

By John Marchesan

Posted December 4, 2025 7:01 pm.

Police have charged a 47-year-old man in connection with a single-vehicle fatal crash last month in Scarborough.

Investigators say just before 7 p.m. on November 5, a grey Ford F350 pick-up truck was heading north on Markham Road when the driver lost control, causing it to crash just south of Finch Avenue East.

A 47-year-old woman who was a passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Following an investigation by Traffic Services, police have charged Hariharan Navaratnam of Toronto with dangerous driving causing death.

