Pick-up truck driver charged in fatal single-vehicle Scarborough crash
Posted December 4, 2025 7:01 pm.
Police have charged a 47-year-old man in connection with a single-vehicle fatal crash last month in Scarborough.
Investigators say just before 7 p.m. on November 5, a grey Ford F350 pick-up truck was heading north on Markham Road when the driver lost control, causing it to crash just south of Finch Avenue East.
A 47-year-old woman who was a passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Following an investigation by Traffic Services, police have charged Hariharan Navaratnam of Toronto with dangerous driving causing death.