Toronto dentist charged in sexual assaults, police say

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 4, 2025 10:27 am.

Toronto police say a local dentist has been arrested and charged following two alleged sexual assaults at a clinic in the city’s northwest end.

Investigators allege that on Nov. 17, a 34-year-old woman was receiving treatment at the Smiles on Steeles dental clinic in North York, located near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West, when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the accused.

Police further allege that on Nov. 20, a 29-year-old woman was assaulted at the same clinic while undergoing treatment.

On Nov. 23, officers arrested William Gutierrez, 61, of Toronto. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Gutierrez is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6, 2026.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. They are urging anyone with information to contact Toronto police directly.

