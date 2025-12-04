Toronto recycling shake-up: What you need to know about changes to blue bins in 2026

Recycling bins and other refuse are seen at the side of the street on a weekly collection day in Toronto, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 4, 2025 10:14 am.

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, Toronto residents will see a significant change in how their recycling is managed.

The City of Toronto announced that it will no longer oversee residential recycling services due to provincial legislation requiring a transition to a private provider. The new operator, Circular Materials, will take over collection and related services for single-family homes, some multi-residential buildings, schools, long-term care facilities, and retirement homes.

At a press conference, Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher, Deputy Mayor Mike Colle (Eglinton-Lawrence), and Solid Waste General Manager Matt Keliher said the City is prepared for a smooth handoff, backed by a communications campaign that includes advertisements, direct mail, social media, web updates, and enhanced 311 support.

What stays the same in 2026

Blue bins remain in use. Residents will continue recycling the same materials, with a few new additions.

Schedules stay consistent. The City has already distributed 2026 collection calendars, and residents can check updates online.

Garbage and organics are unaffected. The City will continue to provide garbage collection, green bin organics, and yard waste services.

Participation encouraged. Officials stress that residents should keep recycling regardless of who manages the program.

What’s changing

New provider. Circular Materials becomes the point of contact for all residential recycling services.

Service requests. Missed collections, bin repairs, or replacements must be directed to Circular Materials at 1-888-921-2686 or online.

Scope of change. The transition applies only to residential recycling. Commercial customers, charities, institutions, religious organizations, and City divisions remain unaffected.

The shift is part of Ontario’s broader plan to make producers responsible for the materials they put into the marketplace. While the day-to-day experience of recycling won’t change much for Torontonians, the province has said it’s aiming to streamline services and ensure companies take accountability for packaging waste by moving recycling management to a private operator.

