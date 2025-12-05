Canada drops terror sanctions on Syria and its interim government

Syrians celebrate the first anniversary of the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in Damascus, Syria on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2025 6:10 pm.

Canada is dropping its terror listing for the group that has governed Syria since the ouster of dictator Bashar Assad one year ago.

Syria is no longer listed as a state supporter of terrorism, while the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, is no longer listed as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code.

In a news release issued late Friday afternoon, the federal government says “these decisions were not taken lightly” but are in line with allies who want to encourage Syria’s transitional government to build a stable, inclusive government.

Last winter, Canada temporarily suspended some of its sanctions on Syria after widespread demands to unblock financial services for a country facing a massive rebuild after more than 13 years of civil war.

Syria’s interim government, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, says it wants to have a democratic country that includes women and ethnic minorities, despite brazen acts of violence between sects since the fall of Assad.

Canada is still imposing targeted sanctions on 56 entities in Syria and 225 individuals, including people whom Ottawa say are senior officials of the former Assad regime.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fact File: Video of chained Mustang 'stolen' from Brampton, Ont. driveway is a skit

A video posted to social media in December appeared to show a Brampton, Ont. man filming the chained-up bumper of his Mustang — the only part of the vehicle that remained after a supposed theft. While...

1h ago

Man charged with murder in death of 84-year-old woman in Annex fire

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an 84-year-old woman in a house fire in the Annex last month. The two-alarm blaze broke out at home on Boswell Avenue in the Avenue...

2h ago

Health Canada recalls glucose monitors that may give patients incorrect readings

Health Canada is asking diabetes patients to check if their glucose monitor is subject to an international recall that has serious health risks. The federal agency is recalling some FreeStyle Libre...

1h ago

Toronto Public Health urges doctors to prioritize flu shots as cases rise

Toronto Public Health is urging doctors to prioritize vaccinating patients against the flu over the next week.  It takes about two weeks for protection against the flu to kick in after getting...

1h ago

Top Stories

Fact File: Video of chained Mustang 'stolen' from Brampton, Ont. driveway is a skit

A video posted to social media in December appeared to show a Brampton, Ont. man filming the chained-up bumper of his Mustang — the only part of the vehicle that remained after a supposed theft. While...

1h ago

Man charged with murder in death of 84-year-old woman in Annex fire

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an 84-year-old woman in a house fire in the Annex last month. The two-alarm blaze broke out at home on Boswell Avenue in the Avenue...

2h ago

Health Canada recalls glucose monitors that may give patients incorrect readings

Health Canada is asking diabetes patients to check if their glucose monitor is subject to an international recall that has serious health risks. The federal agency is recalling some FreeStyle Libre...

1h ago

Toronto Public Health urges doctors to prioritize flu shots as cases rise

Toronto Public Health is urging doctors to prioritize vaccinating patients against the flu over the next week.  It takes about two weeks for protection against the flu to kick in after getting...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Eglinton LRT could open in early 2026, Premier Ford says

The Ontario government is reporting that “substantial completion” has been reached on the 14-year Eglinton Crosstown LRT project, which clears the way for the TTC to open the 19-kilometre, 25-station line.

4h ago

0:48
Finch West LRT to be free for riders on opening day

The Finch West LRT is set to officially open on Sunday and has already welcomed a few riders including Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow who says commuters will get to ride the line for free on opening day.

7h ago

0:40
Netflix acquires Warner Bros. in unprecedented $72B deal

In an unprecedented move in the Hollywood industry, streaming giant Netflix has acquired Warner Bros. Discovery TV for a whopping $72 billion dollars.

7h ago

2:06
Multiple incoming systems likely bringing snow to GTA

Cold morning wind chills for Friday with gusts up to 40 km/h and the chance of a few flurries. Several systems could be bringing snow to the region starting this weekend.

23h ago

1:52
A virtual reality art exhibit brings The Juction to life

It's a WINDOW Wonderland in the Junction this holiday season. Audra Brown with how some local business store fronts and coming to life, thanks to augmented reality.

23h ago

More Videos