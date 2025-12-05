updated

Police investigating possible road-rage shooting incident on section of Gardiner Expressway

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 5, 2025 10:23 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2025 11:25 am.

Toronto police were forced to close a major stretch of the Gardiner Expressway on Friday morning as officers continue to investigate reports of a possible road-rage shooting.

Officers responded around 9:47 a.m. to the area of South Kingsway and the Gardiner following reports of gunfire. Police say evidence of shots being fired was located, though no injuries have been reported.

The incident is being investigated as a possible road-rage shooting. The suspect vehicle is described as a Sedan.

The westbound Gardiner was closed from Jameson Avenue to South Kingsway for a portion of the morning, but has since reopened. Vehicles were temporarily diverted at Jameson during the investigation.

No suspects have been identified, and officers remain on scene gathering evidence.

