Teen injured during Etobicoke shooting, police say
Posted December 6, 2025 8:36 am.
Last Updated December 6, 2025 8:41 am.
Toronto police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in Etobicoke early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to a residential building in the West Humber area, near Humberwood Boulevard and Kingsplate Crescent just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
The victim was found with gunshot wounds and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspects fled the area in a dark sedan. No descriptions were provided.
An investigation is ongoing.