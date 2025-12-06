Teen injured during Etobicoke shooting, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in Etobicoke early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a residential building in the West Humber area, near Humberwood Boulevard and Kingsplate Crescent just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects fled the area in a dark sedan. No descriptions were provided.

An investigation is ongoing.