Toronto police investigating mezuzah removal at North York seniors housing as hate crime

James Pasternak said all mezuzahs at 6250 Bathurst Street, a Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation (TSHC) building, were removed. Photo: James Pasternak/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 8, 2025 6:31 am.

Toronto police have confirmed they are investigating the removal of more than a dozen mezuzahs from doorways at a North York seniors housing complex as a hate crime, following reports from residents and calls for action from city councillor James Pasternak.

On Sunday, Pasternak took to social media claiming that all mezuzahs at 6250 Bathurst St., a Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation (TSHC) building, were removed. He confirmed that he had spoken with the building’s rabbi and connected residents with Toronto police’s 32 Division.

“This is an act of hate directed at Jewish residents — seniors who deserve safety, stability, and dignity in their own homes,” Pasternak wrote in a statement shared on social media. “There is no excuse for targeting people because they are Jewish. Toronto cannot look the other way while seniors are intimidated in their hallways.”

A Toronto police spokesperson told CityNews that they received reports of multiple mezuzahs, now confirmed to be approximately 20, being removed from units within a building in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West area.

“This is being investigated by 32 Division and the Hate Crime Unit,” the spokesperson said, adding that all reports to date were received on Sunday. “Multiple residents of an apartment building had property stolen from the doorways of their units within the building.

“In each instance, the stolen item was a mezuzah,” Toronto police added.

No injuries were reported.

Councillor calls on Mayor Chow to take action

In a follow-up message, Pasternak urged Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow to denounce the incident and address what he described as intimidation of Jewish residents.

“We will continue working with residents, Toronto Seniors Housing, and police until safety is restored.”

On Monday, Mayor Chow condemned the hate crime in strong terms, calling it “an outrageous and vile act of antisemitism.”

“This is a public supportive housing building for seniors. They deserve to live in peace without fear of being targeted for being Jewish,” Chow said. “I will be reaching out to TSCH leadership to investigate how this could happen. Jewish Torontonians deserve to live in peace and safety. Thank you, Councillor Pasternak, for connecting residents to the police who are investigating.”

A mezuzah is a small, decorative case traditionally affixed to the doorposts of Jewish homes. Inside is a scroll of parchment inscribed with Hebrew verses from the Torah, including the Shema prayer, a central declaration of faith.

The mezuzah serves both as a religious symbol and a marker of Jewish identity, often seen as a sign of protection and blessing for the household.

