Privacy Commissioner investigating digital ads that use facial detection near Union Station

The Privacy Commissioner of Canada is investigating digital ads that use facial detection software near Union Station after they received complaints from individuals.

The billboards are located near the Union Station bus terminal and are owned by Cineplex Digital Media (CDM), which was recently acquired by digital signage company, Creative Realities.

According to their website, the company has installed camera sensors that are capable of detecting the faces of people walking past the ads.

CDM maintains that its technology uses facial detection, not recognition and that the images are deleted within milliseconds. They add the tech is only used to determine someone’s general age and sex, and it leverages that data to show more relevant advertising to different people.

There is a notice located next to the billboard alerting anyone in the general vicinity of the ad that their image may be captured.

“The investigation will examine whether the technology is being used in compliance with the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), Canada’s federal private-sector privacy law,” read a statement from the privacy commissioner’s office.

No further details were released.