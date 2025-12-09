Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., resigning next year

Canada's Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman speaks to reporters during a cabinet retreat at Chateau Montebello in Montebello, Que., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 9, 2025 5:20 pm.

Last Updated December 9, 2025 5:31 pm.

Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., says she will end her tenure in Washington, D.C., in the new year.

Hillman helped lead the renegotiation of the continental free trade agreement during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term in 2017.

She was appointed ambassador in 2019 and began the job in March 2020.

In a media statement, Hillman says “this is the right time to put a team in place” to see through the negotiations for renewing the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Hillman says she plans to help the new ambassador learn the ropes and will be available to the Canadian negotiating team in the months ahead.

Prime Minister Mark Carney thanked Hillman in a statement, saying she has resolutely defended Canadian values and interests during a period of transformation in the Canada-U.S. relationship.

Top Stories

'Monument of trauma': Scarborough family's beloved Christmas display destroyed by masked vandals

A Scarborough dad says a beloved decade-long family tradition that's filled his Guildwood neighbourhood with joy has been reduced to a Christmas crime scene after masked vandals destroyed more than a dozen...

2h ago

Freezing drizzle advisory issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected by Wednesday night

A freezing drizzle yellow advisory has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the GTA. A special weather statement from Environment Canada estimates the systems could drop...

2h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable woman, 70, last seen in Brampton

Peel regional police are asking for help searching for a missing vulnerable 70-year-old woman who was last seen in Brampton on Monday. Donna went missing from the area of Chinguacousy Road and Bonnie...

1h ago

Lamborghini driver arrested after alleged hit-and-run in Harbourfront area.

Toronto police have arrested the driver of a Lamborghini that allegedly struck a female pedestrian in a hit-and-run in the Harbourfront area last week. Just after 7 p.m. on December 1, a white Lamborghini...

56m ago

