Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., resigning next year

Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., says she will end her tenure in Washington, D.C., in the new year.

Hillman helped lead the renegotiation of the continental free trade agreement during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term in 2017.

She was appointed ambassador in 2019 and began the job in March 2020.

In a media statement, Hillman says “this is the right time to put a team in place” to see through the negotiations for renewing the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

It has been a great privilege to have served and represented Canada and Canadians over the past 8+ years in Washington, D.C., and it is with deep gratitude that I will be closing this chapter of my career in 2026. See my full statement below: pic.twitter.com/h2rJLMsmTQ — Kirsten Hillman (@KirstenHillmanA) December 9, 2025

Hillman says she plans to help the new ambassador learn the ropes and will be available to the Canadian negotiating team in the months ahead.

Prime Minister Mark Carney thanked Hillman in a statement, saying she has resolutely defended Canadian values and interests during a period of transformation in the Canada-U.S. relationship.