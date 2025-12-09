Lamborghini driver arrested after alleged hit-and-run in Harbourfront area.

Toronto police have arrested the driver of a Lamborghini that allegedly struck a female pedestrian in a hit-and-run in the Harbourfront area last week.

Just after 7 p.m. on December 1, a white Lamborghini was travelling eastbound on Queens Quay East at Yonge Street when the driver allegedly ran a red light and struck the pedestrian who was crossing northbound, before fleeing the scene.

The woman was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later located the luxury car at a condo building’s underground parking garage on Queens Quay, not far from where the pedestrian was struck.

On December 3, police identified the driver as 29-year-old Samuel Fineus of Quebec.

He has since been arrested and is facing charges of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

Fineus was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.