Lamborghini driver arrested after alleged hit-and-run in Harbourfront area.

Toronto police have arrested the driver of a Lamborghini after a female pedestrian was allegedly struck and injured in a hit-and-run in the Harbourfront area. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By CityNews Staff

Posted December 9, 2025 5:12 pm.

Toronto police have arrested the driver of a Lamborghini that allegedly struck a female pedestrian in a hit-and-run in the Harbourfront area last week.

Just after 7 p.m. on December 1, a white Lamborghini was travelling eastbound on Queens Quay East at Yonge Street when the driver allegedly ran a red light and struck the pedestrian who was crossing northbound, before fleeing the scene.

The woman was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later located the luxury car at a condo building’s underground parking garage on Queens Quay, not far from where the pedestrian was struck.

On December 3, police identified the driver as 29-year-old Samuel Fineus of Quebec.

He has since been arrested and is facing charges of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

Fineus was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., resigning next year

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., says she will end her tenure in Washington, D.C., in the new year. Hillman helped lead the renegotiation of the continental free trade agreement...

36m ago

'Monument of trauma': Scarborough family's beloved Christmas display destroyed by masked vandals

A Scarborough dad says a beloved decade-long family tradition that's filled his Guildwood neighbourhood with joy has been reduced to a Christmas crime scene after masked vandals destroyed more than a dozen...

2h ago

Freezing drizzle advisory issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected by Wednesday night

A freezing drizzle yellow advisory has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the GTA. A special weather statement from Environment Canada estimates the systems could drop...

2h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable woman, 70, last seen in Brampton

Peel regional police are asking for help searching for a missing vulnerable 70-year-old woman who was last seen in Brampton on Monday. Donna went missing from the area of Chinguacousy Road and Bonnie...

1h ago

