A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in North York.

Emergency responders were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Doris Avenue near Yonge Street just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

The westbound lanes of Sheppard are closed from Yonge to Kenneth Avenue, while southbound Doris is blocked at Greenfield Avenue for the investigation.