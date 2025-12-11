Canada’s largest provinces score worst on housing policies and outcomes, report says

A roofer is seen working on a new housing development in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., southwest of Montreal on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted December 11, 2025 10:57 am.

Last Updated December 11, 2025 11:49 am.

A new report says Canada’s three largest provinces are lagging behind the rest of the country when it comes to policies and outcomes aimed at tackling the housing crisis.

A data-driven assessment by the University of Ottawa’s Missing Middle Initiative graded each of the provinces across 36 indicators related to housing, such as approval timelines and affordability.

New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island each scored an A-, while Ontario finished last with a D, just below B.C.’s score of C- and Quebec’s C+.

The report says New Brunswick is effective at avoiding harmful policies and maintaining low construction charges. Meanwhile, Ontario falls on the other end of the spectrum due to having the slowest municipal approvals in Canada, among the highest development charges for both low-rise and high-rise projects, and poor affordability and weak societal outcomes.

Missing Middle Initiative founding director Mike Moffatt says that while much attention has been focused on what the federal government should do to accelerate housing supply, most policy levers rest with the provinces and municipalities — highlighting the need for further action on their part.

Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Nova Scotia were all graded in the B+ to B- range.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2025.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police use DNA to link man in the deaths of 3 women in the 1980s

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women over six years in the 1980s. Investigators say DNA evidence has tied Kenneth Smith to the deaths of Gracelyn Greenidge,...

updated

0m ago

Woman in her 70s dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman in her 70s has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. The collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Homestead Road and Coronation...

updated

8m ago

Councillor calls for TTC money-back guarantee for system delays

One city councillor is calling for a money-back guarantee if there's a delay of 15 minutes or more on the TTC. Brad Bradford says under his "back-to-basics, customer-first approach," TTC riders would...

1h ago

Some residents without water after watermain break floods area of Brampton

Some residents in Brampton are without water after a watermain break flooded the street amid frigid temperatures in the GTA. It happened in the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police use DNA to link man in the deaths of 3 women in the 1980s

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women over six years in the 1980s. Investigators say DNA evidence has tied Kenneth Smith to the deaths of Gracelyn Greenidge,...

updated

0m ago

Woman in her 70s dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman in her 70s has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. The collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Homestead Road and Coronation...

updated

8m ago

Councillor calls for TTC money-back guarantee for system delays

One city councillor is calling for a money-back guarantee if there's a delay of 15 minutes or more on the TTC. Brad Bradford says under his "back-to-basics, customer-first approach," TTC riders would...

1h ago

Some residents without water after watermain break floods area of Brampton

Some residents in Brampton are without water after a watermain break flooded the street amid frigid temperatures in the GTA. It happened in the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Several Alberta ski resorts to go all-season

Three ski resorts in Alberta are going year-round, unlocking new trails, summer activities, and thousands of jobs. Henna Saeed has the details.

11h ago

2:08
Blast of winter weather blankets GTA in snow

An early blast of winter weather gave much of the GTA a snow day on Wednesday. Brandon Choghri speaks with residents about how they’re dealing with snow.

18h ago

2:55
Snow squalls return with colder temperatures

Colder temperatures will bring icy conditions and snow squalls overnight. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

18h ago

2:35
TTC riders, advocates push for Line 6 Finch West improvements

Transit riders and advocates spoke ahead of an all-day TTC board meeting to push for improvements to Line 6 Finch West trip times, saying trains are going too slow. Board members passed a motion calling for fixes. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

1:59
Ford government promises to open temporary Science Centre next summer

The Ford government has announced plans to open a temporary Science Centre location by next summer. But as Tina Yazdani reports, there are still questions and confusion about why the original was closed in the first place.

18h ago

More Videos