Canada’s largest provinces score worst on housing policies and outcomes, report says

A new report says Canada’s three largest provinces are lagging behind the rest of the country when it comes to policies and outcomes aimed at tackling the housing crisis.

A data-driven assessment by the University of Ottawa’s Missing Middle Initiative graded each of the provinces across 36 indicators related to housing, such as approval timelines and affordability.

New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island each scored an A-, while Ontario finished last with a D, just below B.C.’s score of C- and Quebec’s C+.

The report says New Brunswick is effective at avoiding harmful policies and maintaining low construction charges. Meanwhile, Ontario falls on the other end of the spectrum due to having the slowest municipal approvals in Canada, among the highest development charges for both low-rise and high-rise projects, and poor affordability and weak societal outcomes.

Missing Middle Initiative founding director Mike Moffatt says that while much attention has been focused on what the federal government should do to accelerate housing supply, most policy levers rest with the provinces and municipalities — highlighting the need for further action on their part.

Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Nova Scotia were all graded in the B+ to B- range.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2025.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press