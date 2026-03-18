Toronto officer charged with allegedly accessing private police databases

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 18, 2026 5:19 pm.

A Toronto police officer has been charged with allegedly accessing private police databases.

The police service says Const. Abbas Popal, 25, allegedly unlawfully accessed the databases multiple times between January 2024 and April 2025.

He’s been charged with unauthorized use of a computer and is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.

Const. Popal, who has three years of service and was assigned to 55 Division, has been suspended with pay.

Toronto police say this arrest was not in connection with the police corruption investigation by Peel police dubbed Project South that resulted in the arrest of seven Toronto police officers and one former officer.

The seven-month-long investigation found officers unlawfully accessed information, which was then funnelled to criminals who carried out shootings and other violent offences.

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