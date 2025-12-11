NASCAR settles federal antitrust case filed by 2 of its teams, one owned by NBA great Michael Jordan

FILE - Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, sits in his pit box during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

By Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2025 10:43 am.

Last Updated December 11, 2025 11:56 am.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A federal antitrust case accusing NASCAR of being a monopolistic bully was settled Thursday after the stock car racing series agreed to make the charters at the heart of its business model permanent for its teams.

The lawsuit filed by Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports had shadowed NASCAR for more than a year. The retired NBA great pushed ahead, telling the jury he felt he was one of the few who could challenge the series.

Jordan, 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin and Front Row owner Bob Jenkings joined NASCAR Chairman Jim France as they stood together outside the courthouse. The group announced that that charters — at the heart of NASCAR’s revenue model — will be made permanent for all Cup Series teams. Both 23XI and Front Row Motorsports, the two plaintiffs, will get them back after racing uncharted most of this past season.

“Today’s a good day,” Jordan said.

The financial terms were not disclosed. An economist earlier testified 23XI and Front Row were owed over $300 million in damages.

The settlement came on the ninth day of the trial before U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell, who set aside motions hearing for an hour-long sidebar. Jeffrey Kessler, attorney for 23XI Racing and Front Row, emerged from a conference room at the end of the hour to inform a court clerk “we’re ready.” Kessler then led Jordan, Hamlin and Bob Jenkins to another room for more talks.

23XI and Front Row filed their lawsuit last year after refusing to sign agreements on the new charter offers NASCAR presented in September 2024. Teams had until end of day to sign the 112-page document, which guarantees access to top-level Cup Series races and a revenue stream, and 13 of 15 organizations reluctantly agreed. Jordan and Jenkins sued instead and raced most of the 2025 season uncharted.

Both teams said a loss in the case would have put them out of business.

“What all parties have always agreed on is a deep love for the sport and a desire to see it fulfill its full potential,” NASCAR and the plaintiffs said in a joint statement. “This is a landmark moment, one that ensures NASCAR’s foundation is stronger, its future is brighter and its possibilities are greater.”

Bell told the jury that sometimes parties at trial have to see how the evidence unfolds to come to the wisdom of a settlement.

“I wish we could’ve done this a few months ago,” Bell said in court. “I believe this is great for NASCAR. Great for the future of NASCAR. Great for the entity of NASCAR. Great for the teams and ultimately great for the fans.”

All teams felt the previous revenue-sharing agreement was unfair and two-plus years of bitter negotiations led to NASCAR’s final offer, which was described by the teams as “take-it-or-leave it.” The teams believed the new agreement lacked all four of their key demands, most importantly the charters becoming permanent instead of renewable.

The settlement followed eight days of testimony in which the Florida-based France family, the founders and private owners of NASCAR, were shown to be inflexible in making the charters permanent.

When the defense began its case Wednesday it seemed focused more on mitigating damages than proving it did not act anticompetitively.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police use DNA to link man in the deaths of 3 women in the 1980s

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women over six years in the 1980s. Investigators say DNA evidence has tied Kenneth Smith to the deaths of Gracelyn Greenidge,...

updated

0m ago

Woman in her 70s dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman in her 70s has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. The collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Homestead Road and Coronation...

updated

8m ago

Councillor calls for TTC money-back guarantee for system delays

One city councillor is calling for a money-back guarantee if there's a delay of 15 minutes or more on the TTC. Brad Bradford says under his "back-to-basics, customer-first approach," TTC riders would...

1h ago

Some residents without water after watermain break floods area of Brampton

Some residents in Brampton are without water after a watermain break flooded the street amid frigid temperatures in the GTA. It happened in the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police use DNA to link man in the deaths of 3 women in the 1980s

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women over six years in the 1980s. Investigators say DNA evidence has tied Kenneth Smith to the deaths of Gracelyn Greenidge,...

updated

0m ago

Woman in her 70s dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman in her 70s has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. The collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Homestead Road and Coronation...

updated

8m ago

Councillor calls for TTC money-back guarantee for system delays

One city councillor is calling for a money-back guarantee if there's a delay of 15 minutes or more on the TTC. Brad Bradford says under his "back-to-basics, customer-first approach," TTC riders would...

1h ago

Some residents without water after watermain break floods area of Brampton

Some residents in Brampton are without water after a watermain break flooded the street amid frigid temperatures in the GTA. It happened in the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Several Alberta ski resorts to go all-season

Three ski resorts in Alberta are going year-round, unlocking new trails, summer activities, and thousands of jobs. Henna Saeed has the details.

11h ago

2:08
Blast of winter weather blankets GTA in snow

An early blast of winter weather gave much of the GTA a snow day on Wednesday. Brandon Choghri speaks with residents about how they’re dealing with snow.

18h ago

2:55
Snow squalls return with colder temperatures

Colder temperatures will bring icy conditions and snow squalls overnight. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

18h ago

2:35
TTC riders, advocates push for Line 6 Finch West improvements

Transit riders and advocates spoke ahead of an all-day TTC board meeting to push for improvements to Line 6 Finch West trip times, saying trains are going too slow. Board members passed a motion calling for fixes. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

1:59
Ford government promises to open temporary Science Centre next summer

The Ford government has announced plans to open a temporary Science Centre location by next summer. But as Tina Yazdani reports, there are still questions and confusion about why the original was closed in the first place.

18h ago

More Videos