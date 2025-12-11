OPP seek suspects in Hwy. 427 carjacking, separate fail-to-remain crash

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) believe a brazen carjacking on Highway 427, and a separate fail-to-remain crash, are connected.

Investigators say a collision occurred between two vehicles on the northbound lanes of Hwy. 427 approaching Highway 401 in Toronto on Wednesday, December 10, at around 6:00 p.m.

“Two males exited a white Audi and confronted the driver of a grey BMW,” an OPP release explained. “There was a physical altercation before one of the suspects fled in the BMW, the remaining suspect fled in the Audi.”

A few hours later, at around 8:00 p.m., police say the stolen BMW was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle on the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 near Hurontario Street in Mississauga.

Police say the BMW failed to remain at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.