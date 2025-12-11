OPP seek suspects in Hwy. 427 carjacking, separate fail-to-remain crash

An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 11, 2025 5:39 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) believe a brazen carjacking on Highway 427, and a separate fail-to-remain crash, are connected.

Investigators say a collision occurred between two vehicles on the northbound lanes of Hwy. 427 approaching Highway 401 in Toronto on Wednesday, December 10, at around 6:00 p.m.

“Two males exited a white Audi and confronted the driver of a grey BMW,” an OPP release explained. “There was a physical altercation before one of the suspects fled in the BMW, the remaining suspect fled in the Audi.”

A few hours later, at around 8:00 p.m., police say the stolen BMW was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle on the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 near Hurontario Street in Mississauga.

Police say the BMW failed to remain at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Top Stories

'Time for unity': MP Michael Ma says he's leaving Conservatives to join Liberals

Member of Parliament for Markham–Unionville, Michael Ma, has announced he's leaving the Conservatives to join Mark Carney's Liberals. "After listening carefully to the people of Markham–Unionville...

21m ago

Canadian Armed Forces member charged in foreign interference investigation

OTTAWA — A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been arrested and charged in a joint police operation looking into foreign interference and security of information. Master Warrant Officer Matthew...

51m ago

Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting after Mississauga stabbing that sent 1 to hospital

A suspect has died in a Peel police officer-involved shooting after a person was stabbed in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon. Officers were initially called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Britannia...

56m ago

Police use DNA to link serial killer in the deaths of 3 women over 15 years

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women in the 1980s and 1990s, and investigators believe there could be more victims.  Investigators say DNA evidence has...

5h ago

