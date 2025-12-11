Ottawa using AI to review public comments on its national AI strategy

Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon addresses a press conference during the G7 Industry, Digital and Technology Ministers’ Meeting in Montreal on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted December 11, 2025 2:48 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2025 3:32 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government is using artificial intelligence to sort through public input on AI policy.

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon says an internally-developed AI platform is being used to translate and summarize more than 11,000 comments the government received through its public consultation.

He says the comments will be made public once the work is finished.

Solomon says the work is compliant with rules set out by the Treasury Board.

The public consultation ran alongside an expert “task force” that Solomon assigned to guide him on updating the government’s national AI strategy.

Solomon says the updated strategy will be released in the new year.

