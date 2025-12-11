An elderly woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

The collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Homestead Road and Coronation Drive, near Morningside Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CityNews that an elderly female suffered critical injuries.

Toronto police confirmed that the driver remained at the scene and that the collision investigation is ongoing.

Coronation Drive is closed from Shoreview Drive to Homestead Road. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.