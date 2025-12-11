Watermain break floods area of Brampton; repairs underway

An area of Brampton is closed to commuters after a watermain break flooded the street amid frigid temperatures in the GTA.

It happened in the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say westbound Queen has been reduced to one lane at Central Park, while Central Park is closed between Queen and Hanover Road.

City of Brampton crews are working to fix the watermain break.

It’s not yet known when the area will reopen to traffic.

“Peel crews are onsite and the best estimate at this time is they are expecting the repairs to take most of today,” a statement from Peel Region reads.

Officials say the watermain was scheduled to be repaired Wednesday night due to a leak but it broke before the repair could be completed.