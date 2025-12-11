Watermain break floods area of Brampton; repairs underway

An area of Brampton is closed to commuters after a watermain break flooded the street and froze over amid frigid temperatures in the GTA.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted December 11, 2025 7:29 am.

Last Updated December 11, 2025 9:17 am.

An area of Brampton is closed to commuters after a watermain break flooded the street amid frigid temperatures in the GTA.

It happened in the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say westbound Queen has been reduced to one lane at Central Park, while Central Park is closed between Queen and Hanover Road.

City of Brampton crews are working to fix the watermain break.

It’s not yet known when the area will reopen to traffic.

“Peel crews are onsite and the best estimate at this time is they are expecting the repairs to take most of today,” a statement from Peel Region reads.

Officials say the watermain was scheduled to be repaired Wednesday night due to a leak but it broke before the repair could be completed.

Toronto police, OPP to announce breakthrough in 3 cold case homicides

Toronto police are set to reveal a significant development in three historical homicide investigations during a press conference scheduled for Thursday. Deputy Chief Rob Johnson and Detective Sergeant...

4h ago

Elderly woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

An elderly woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. The collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Homestead...

4m ago

Male seriously injured in east end stabbing

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection to the stabbing of a man in the city's east end on Wednesday afternoon. It happened at around 2:11 p.m. near Danforth Avenue and...

11h ago

Porter Airlines dispatchers vote 100% in favour of strike action

Flight dispatchers at Porter Airlines have voted unanimously in favour of strike action after more than 14 months of negotiations failed to produce a first collective agreement, their union announced Wednesday. The...

31m ago

