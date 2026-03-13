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Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews out for season with MCL tear

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is shown lying on the ice after a knee-on-knee hit on March 12, 2026. SPORTSNET

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted March 13, 2026 7:39 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2026 7:40 pm.

Auston Matthews will not play again this season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs captain has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 MCL tear and quad contusion, the team announced Friday.

He will be re-evaluated in two weeks but will not return to game action this season.

Matthews was injured in a knee-on-knee collision with Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas on Thursday. Gudas had a phone hearing on Friday and is awaiting discipline from the NHL’s department of player safety.

More to come…

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