breaking
Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews out for season with MCL tear
Posted March 13, 2026 7:39 pm.
Last Updated March 13, 2026 7:40 pm.
Auston Matthews will not play again this season.
The Toronto Maple Leafs captain has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 MCL tear and quad contusion, the team announced Friday.
He will be re-evaluated in two weeks but will not return to game action this season.
Matthews was injured in a knee-on-knee collision with Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas on Thursday. Gudas had a phone hearing on Friday and is awaiting discipline from the NHL’s department of player safety.
More to come…