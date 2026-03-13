Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews out for season with MCL tear

Auston Matthews will not play again this season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs captain has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 MCL tear and quad contusion, the team announced Friday.

He will be re-evaluated in two weeks but will not return to game action this season.

Matthews was injured in a knee-on-knee collision with Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas on Thursday. Gudas had a phone hearing on Friday and is awaiting discipline from the NHL’s department of player safety.

More to come…