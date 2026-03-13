Toronto city councillors call for emergnecy injunction to stop Al-Quds Day rally

Two Toronto city councillors are calling for an injunction to put a halt to the annual Al-Quds Day rally this Saturday.

Al-Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan, established in 1979 by Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The day is intended to express solidarity with Palestinians and opposition to Israel’s control of Jerusalem.

In Toronto, the event has been held for more than a decade and often draws a mix of community groups, activists, and counter‑protesters.

Councillors Brad Bradford and James Pasternak have released a statement, calling on city lawyers to file an emergency injunction to stop the rally from happening and for Mayor Olivia Chow to condemn the gathering.

In the statement, they say the annual march is “known for inciting violence and anti-Semitism.”

“Protesters must be prevented from blocking ambulance routes and targeting businesses owned by members of the Jewish community and other minority groups,” said Bradford in the release. “Torontonians deserve to go about their daily lives in peace and security without hate and demonization.”

The Al-Quds Day walk is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m.

Toronto police outlined their security plans Thursday and urged those attending to do so peacefully.

“We’re asking everyone who plans to attend… to do so lawfully and respectfully,” said Superintendent Craig Young. “Within the last two weeks, there has been violence targeting three synagogues in the GTA, as well as the attack on the U.S. Consulate on Tuesday.”

The airspace above the U.S. Consulate will also be closed to all drones.

Authorities said roughly 3,000 people attended the demonstration in March 2025, which caused traffic disruptions in parts of the city.