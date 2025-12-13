Abbotsford floodwaters recede but more rain in store for B.C.’s Fraser Valley

Floodwaters surround a house in Abbotsford, B.C., on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 13, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2025 7:53 am.

ABBOTSFORD — Floodwaters that poured into Abbotsford, B.C., this week are receding, but Environment Canada warns more rain is in store for the already saturated Fraser Valley.

It says while rainfall is expected to taper throughout the day, another system will move into the area tonight.

The weather office says that will be followed by a “potentially significant push of moisture” Monday and into early next week.

It is also warning of an increased risk of landslides, as rainfall may destabilize slopes.

Waters from the Nooksack River in Washington state, which overflowed Wednesday, continued to flow across the border Friday, but the City of Abbotsford says the waters have peaked and are gradually dropping.

The city says floodgates are open at the Barrowtown pump station, sending floodwaters out of the Sumas River and into the Fraser River.

Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene has said about 450 properties in B.C. have been evacuated, the majority of them in Abbotsford, with 1,700 under evacuation alert.

The flooding that has filled fields and closed Highway 1 and the Sumas border crossing is reminiscent of floods in 2021 that were also caused by overflows from the Nooksack River.

