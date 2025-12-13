Boil water advisory in effect in Collingwood after watermain break

A boil water advisory remains in effect in the Town of Collingwood, forcing residents to stock up on bottled water and reduce their water usage.

The advisory was issued on Friday following a water main break in the area of Pretty River Parkway and Hume Street. Repairs were completed just before 3 a.m. Saturday, and the town officials say samples collected from the site have been sent to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to confirm that the water is safe.

Those results are not expected until after the weekend, and officials initially warned that the advisory could be in place for approximately five days.

Residents are being asked to continue conserving water due to significant water loss caused by the break. Restaurants, bars and other food services in the affected area will remain closed for the duration of the advisory.

The town has established two bottled water distribution stations for residents in need and those who are unable to boil water. They are located at Central Park Arena on Patterson Street and the Royal Canadian Legion on Ontario Street and are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice.

