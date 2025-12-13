UK police won’t probe claim former prince asked bodyguard to investigate Virginia Giuffre

FILE - Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor speaks during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, April 11, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2025 9:55 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2025 11:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — British police said Saturday they have found no evidence that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked one of his bodyguards to investigate Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

London’s Metropolitan Police in October said it was looking into media reports that the former Prince Andrew in 2011 sought information to smear Giuffre by asking a police bodyguard to find out if she had a criminal record. The Mail on Sunday newspaper claimed the then-prince passed Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard.

In a statement on Saturday, the force said its assessment “has not revealed any additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct” and it would not open a criminal investigation.

“The Met remains committed to thoroughly assessing any new information that could assist in this matter,” said police Central Specialist Crime Commander Ella Marriott. “To date, we have not received any additional evidence that would support reopening the investigation. In the absence of any further information, we will be taking no further action.

“Our thoughts will always be with Ms. Giuffre’s family and friends following her death,” Marriott said.

Giuffre’s family said they were “deeply disappointed” by the decision, adding that “justice has not been served.”

Giuffre, who committed suicide in April, alleged that in the early 2000s, when she was a teenager, she was caught up in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring and exploited by Andrew and other influential men.

King Charles III formally stripped his younger brother of his royal title last month after new details emerged of Andrew’s relationship with Epstein and Giuffre’s posthumous memoir refocused attention on her allegations.

Mountbatten-Windsor reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022 after she filed a civil suit against him in New York. While he did not admit wrongdoing he did acknowledge Giuffre’s suffering as a victim of sex trafficking.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Significant closures on both TTC, GO Train lines this weekend

If you're planning to attend any holiday events this weekend in the city, you'll need to factor in some extra time when it comes to how you'll get there as there are several significant public transit...

4h ago

'They're animals': Caledon family fears they are victims of alleged extortion scheme

A Caledon family says they have been subjected to death threats, including against their children, after their business and home were shot up in what they claim are acts of extortion. Ranbir Mand says...

2h ago

Residents left in the cold with no working heat at multiple buildings

As winter weather takes hold in Toronto, temperatures have plummeted outside. But for some residents, it’s dropping inside their homes as well because their building has no heat. The building a 2255...

1h ago

Fan-favourite lion put down at Toronto Zoo after months of veterinary care

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says it has euthanized one of its lions after the animal spent several months undergoing veterinary care for a gastrointestinal symptoms. In a social media post the zoo says...

31m ago

Top Stories

Significant closures on both TTC, GO Train lines this weekend

If you're planning to attend any holiday events this weekend in the city, you'll need to factor in some extra time when it comes to how you'll get there as there are several significant public transit...

4h ago

'They're animals': Caledon family fears they are victims of alleged extortion scheme

A Caledon family says they have been subjected to death threats, including against their children, after their business and home were shot up in what they claim are acts of extortion. Ranbir Mand says...

2h ago

Residents left in the cold with no working heat at multiple buildings

As winter weather takes hold in Toronto, temperatures have plummeted outside. But for some residents, it’s dropping inside their homes as well because their building has no heat. The building a 2255...

1h ago

Fan-favourite lion put down at Toronto Zoo after months of veterinary care

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says it has euthanized one of its lions after the animal spent several months undergoing veterinary care for a gastrointestinal symptoms. In a social media post the zoo says...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Caledon family facing alleged extortion scheme

A Caledon family says they have been subjected to death threats, including against their children, after their business and home were shot up in what they claim are acts of extortion.

3h ago

1:58
Police team up for festive RIDE spot check near Steeles and Highway 400

Police from Toronto, York Region and the OPP joined forces near Steeles avenue and Highway 400 Friday evening for a Festive R.I.D.E. spot check aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the road. Jazan Grewal was there.

13h ago

2:15
Small business loses Christmas inventory to natural disaster

A small business is working hard to get gifts under their customers' trees this year. As Beverly Andrews tells us, the scramble comes after they lost their holiday merchandise in a natural disaster. 

15h ago

3:00
Northern snow squalls and frigid temperatures in the GTA

Area north of Toronto could see some snow squalls this weekend. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

2:44
Ford government appointed school supervisor fires TDSB's director of education

The Ford government's appointed school supervisor has fired the TDSB's director of education. Tina Yazdani reports, critics are blasting the government for allowing someone with no background in education to fire a leader with years of experience.

17h ago

More Videos