What to know about King Charles III’s cancer treatment and his message to the public

Britain's King Charles III attends an Advent Service at Westminster Abbey, in London, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2025 6:54 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2025 7:59 am.

LONDON (AP) — Medics and health charities on Saturday praised King Charles III for giving a public update on his cancer treatment, saying his call for people to get tested for the disease could save lives.

In a strikingly personal video statement, the British monarch acknowledged that a cancer diagnosis can feel “overwhelming,” but said catching the disease early brings “the precious gift of hope.”

Here’s what to know about the king’s condition and his message.

A royal health update

The 77-year-old king said in a statement broadcast Friday that his treatment schedule will be reduced in the new year, “thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders.’”

He encouraged others to take advantage of screening programs such as those for breast, bowel and cervical cancer offered by Britain’s public health service.

“Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives,” the king said in the statement aired during a “Stand Up to Cancer” telethon on TV station Channel 4. He said catching the disease early had allowed him “to continue leading a full and active life even while undergoing treatment.”

Charles has received outpatient treatment for almost two years. Buckingham Palace did not say the king is in remission, but that his treatment is moving to a “precautionary phase” and his condition will be monitored to ensure his continued recovery.

Diagnosed in 2024

Charles announced in February 2024 that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and, in a break from centuries of secrecy about royal health, he has since spoken about the illness, using his story to promote cancer awareness and treatment.

The openness has limits, though. The king has not disclosed what type of cancer he has or what kind of treatment he is receiving. The palace said it was an intentional decision designed to ensure his message reaches the widest possible audience.

The king’s cancer was discovered after treatment for an enlarged prostate. While doctors ruled out prostate cancer, tests revealed “a separate issue of concern,” palace officials said last year.

Charles suspended his public appearances for about two months after his diagnosis. Since returning to the public eye, he has visited cancer treatment centers across the country and shared stories with fellow patients.

Setting an example

British cancer charities said the number of people seeking information about cancer jumped after the king revealed he was undergoing treatment.

“I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming,” he said in his video statement. “Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams – and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope.”

Gemma Peters, chief executive at the charity Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We are incredibly grateful to His Majesty the King for continuing to share his experience of cancer with such openness and honesty.”

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of the charity Cancer Research UK, wished the king well and said that “when public figures speak openly about their cancer diagnosis, it can prompt others to check in on their health.”

Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, the king’s authorized biographer, said the statement was “a remarkable thing for a monarch to do.”

“It takes guts, and the fact that he came out and did that will save lives,” Dimbleby said.

The Princess of Wales, who announced her own cancer diagnosis six weeks after her father-in-law, has also given updates on her treatment. Kate, 43, announced in January that her cancer is in remission.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press


