Hamilton mob‑linked fugitive Daniel Tomassetti arrested in Mexico, police confirm

A Hamilton man wanted for years in connection with a series of organized crime-related shootings has been arrested in Mexico, police confirmed to CityNews on Wednesday.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 18, 2026 9:54 am.

Last Updated March 18, 2026 10:06 am.

A Hamilton man wanted for years in connection with a series of organized crime-related shootings has been arrested in Mexico, police confirmed to CityNews on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, police said Daniel Tomassetti is now in custody and that “efforts are underway to facilitate his extradition back to Canada.”

Tomassetti, 30, has been the subject of an international search since 2023, when Hamilton police issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with a violent attack tied to the region.

Tomassetti first came to public attention in 2017, when he was charged in the shooting death of Mila Barberi, who was killed outside a Vaughan business in what investigators described as a targeted hit. Barberi’s boyfriend, an associate of the Musitano family, was believed to be the intended target.

Mila Barberi was shot and killed on March 14, 2017. Photo: Hamilton police.

Three years later, in 2020, Tomassetti was again charged — this time in connection with the murder of Pat Musitano, the notorious Hamilton mob boss and brother to Angelo Musitano, who himself was fatally shot in Waterdown, Ont., in 2017, gunned down in Burlington. Police alleged the killings were part of a broader conflict involving rival organized crime groups.

Charges against Tomassetti were later withdrawn, but investigators continued to identify him as a key figure in the ongoing feud.

In January 2023, Hamilton police issued a Canada‑wide warrant and a $50,000 reward for Tomassetti in connection with a violent incident in the city’s east end. At the time, investigators said he was believed to have fled the country and warned he may have access to weapons and ties to organized crime networks. Police described him as “armed and dangerous” and urged the public not to approach him.

Authorities have not released details about where Tomassetti was arrested in Mexico or how long he may have been in the country.

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