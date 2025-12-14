Thailand says Cambodian rocket fire has caused its first civilian death in new border fighting

A house is seen damaged following a Thai soldier said was a Cambodian artillery strike in Sisaket province, Thailand, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Tian Macleod Ji And Jintamas Saksornchai, The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2025 4:11 am.

Last Updated December 14, 2025 7:37 am.

KANTHARALAK, Thailand (AP) — Thailand’s government said a rocket attack from Cambodia on Sunday killed a 63-year-old villager, its first civilian death reported as a direct result of combat over the past week along the border of the two Southeast Asian nations.

Both countries confirmed that large-scale fighting, which was set off by a skirmish on Dec. 7 that wounded two Thai soldiers, continued Sunday. The two sides are battling over longstanding competing claims to patches of frontier land, some of which contain centuries-old temple ruins.

More than two dozen people on both sides of the border have officially been reported killed in the past week’s fighting, while more than half a million have been displaced.

Reporters from The Associated Press arrived at the scene of Sunday’s rocket impact in Sisaket province’s Kantharalak District about 10 minutes after it hit. They witnessed the body of a man totally wrapped in bandages being put on a stretcher that was taken to an ambulance.

A house a couple of hundred meters (yards) away was in flames, with village volunteers attempting to put out the fire with buckets of water. A piece of shrapnel believed to be from the same rocket was embedded nearby in the road.

The victim, identified as Don Patchapan, was killed in the heart of a residential area near a school, according to a Thai Army statement. Thai Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat condemned Cambodia for deliberately firing into civilian areas, saying that such an action was “cruel and inhumane.”

Thailand earlier reported civilian deaths during the renewed conflict, but most of them already had underlying health issues and died during an evacuation.

Cambodia has deployed truck-mounted BM-21 rocket launchers with a range of 30-40 kilometers (19-25 miles). Each can fire up to 40 rockets at a time but cannot be precisely targeted. They have landed largely in areas from where most people have already been evacuated.

Thai authorities say Cambodia has launched thousands of the rockets on virtually a daily basis. Thailand, meanwhile, has been carrying out airstrikes with its fighter planes, with Cambodia saying the bombing continued on Sunday. Both sides have employed drones for surveillance and delivering bombs.

Residents in another village in Kantharalak said several houses there were damaged by a rocket attack Saturday. Kanbancha Charoensri, who was in the village during the attack, said several rockets landed nearby and injured a few people.

“Houses that were hit directly were totally destroyed,” he said. “The ground was shaking so much. It was so scary.”

The Thai military has acknowledged 16 of its troops have died during the fighting, and estimated Sunday that there have been at least 221 fatalities among Cambodian soldiers. Cambodia denounced the Thai count of its dead as disinformation but has not yet acknowledged any military casualties. It has said at least 11 civilians have been killed and more than six dozen wounded.

Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Manet delivered a morale-boosting message to his countrymen on Sunday, writing on social media that he is proud to see this nation’s strength “in this situation where our country is facing difficulties due to aggression from neighboring countries.”

The new fighting derailed a ceasefire promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump that ended five days of earlier combat in July. It had been brokered by Malaysia and pushed through by pressure from Trump, who threatened to withhold trade privileges unless Thailand and Cambodia agreed. It was formalized in more detail in October at a regional meeting in Malaysia that Trump attended.

Trump announced this past Friday that the two countries had agreed at his urging to renew the ceasefire, but Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul denied making any commitment and Cambodia announced it was continuing to fight in what it said is self-defense.

A Thai Navy warship in the Gulf of Thailand joined the fighting on Saturday morning, trading fire with guns based in Cambodia’s southwestern province of Koh Kong. Each side blamed the other for initiating the exchange on a new front.

——

Jintamas reported from Surin, Thailand. Sopheng Cheang contributed from Preah Netr Preah, Cambodia.

Tian Macleod Ji And Jintamas Saksornchai, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Gunmen kill at least 11 people in attack on Jewish holiday event on Sydney's Bondi Beach

SYDNEY (AP) — Two gunmen shot dead at least 11 people on Sunday during a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Australian authorities said, declaring it a terrorist attack. One gunman...

DEVELOPING

4m ago

Police have person of interest in custody over Brown University shooting that killed 2, wounded 9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island said early Sunday that they had a person of interest in custody after a shooting that rocked the Brown University campus during final exams, leaving two...

updated

4m ago

Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man in his 20s has been critically injured following an early morning shooting in North York. Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West, just west of Highway...

22m ago

Man, 21, suffers life-altering injuries in two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A driver is in hospital with what police are calling life-altering injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga. Police in Peel Region say the crash occurred in the Ninth Line and Argentia...

31m ago

Top Stories

Gunmen kill at least 11 people in attack on Jewish holiday event on Sydney's Bondi Beach

SYDNEY (AP) — Two gunmen shot dead at least 11 people on Sunday during a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Australian authorities said, declaring it a terrorist attack. One gunman...

DEVELOPING

4m ago

Police have person of interest in custody over Brown University shooting that killed 2, wounded 9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island said early Sunday that they had a person of interest in custody after a shooting that rocked the Brown University campus during final exams, leaving two...

updated

4m ago

Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man in his 20s has been critically injured following an early morning shooting in North York. Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West, just west of Highway...

22m ago

Man, 21, suffers life-altering injuries in two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A driver is in hospital with what police are calling life-altering injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga. Police in Peel Region say the crash occurred in the Ninth Line and Argentia...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Temperatures expected to climb, rainfall moving in this week

Temperatures are expected to climb in the Greater Toronto Area this week after a deep freeze. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

2:50
Caledon family facing alleged extortion scheme

A Caledon family says they have been subjected to death threats, including against their children, after their business and home were shot up in what they claim are acts of extortion.

23h ago

1:58
Police team up for festive RIDE spot check near Steeles and Highway 400

Police from Toronto, York Region and the OPP joined forces near Steeles avenue and Highway 400 Friday evening for a Festive R.I.D.E. spot check aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the road. Jazan Grewal was there.

December 12, 2025 10:49 pm EST EST

2:15
Small business loses Christmas inventory to natural disaster

A small business is working hard to get gifts under their customers' trees this year. As Beverly Andrews tells us, the scramble comes after they lost their holiday merchandise in a natural disaster. 

December 12, 2025 8:30 pm EST EST

3:00
Northern snow squalls and frigid temperatures in the GTA

Area north of Toronto could see some snow squalls this weekend. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

December 12, 2025 7:12 pm EST EST

More Videos