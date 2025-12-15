3 young children died from flu complications in Ottawa

A sign directing visitors to the emergency department is shown at CHEO, Friday, May 15, 2015 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Natasha O'Neill

Posted December 15, 2025 11:28 am.

The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) reported that three young children have died as a result of influenza A complications in the first two weeks of December.

The hospital said it is reporting a higher-than-usual number of flu cases and complications for this time of year. The children who died were between the ages of five and nine, the press release reads. They died from complications related to the virus in the Ottawa and Eastern Ontario Health Unit.

“This is a stark reminder that the flu can lead to severe illness and complications that require hospital care. With much of the respiratory illness season still ahead, we anticipate this will continue to be a challenging flu season,” a joint statement from Dr. Trevor Arnason, Ottawa’s Medical Officer of Health, and Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health of Eastern Ontario Health Unit.

The two top doctors in the region are “strongly urging” everyone six months and older to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible, especially to protect children from severe illnesses.

Top Stories

Rob Reiner's son in custody after deaths of director-writer and his wife: AP source

Rob Reiner's son has been taken into custody after the deaths of the director-writer and his wife, Michele, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official confirmed the 32-year-old...

breaking

16m ago

Trump frames Rob Reiner's death through lens of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a statement following the death of acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, framing the director's passing in terms of his long-standing criticism of...

6m ago

Ford eyes more casinos, theme park, observation wheel to boost Niagara tourism

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced a plan to double the number of visitors to the Niagara Region by attracting multiple casinos, a new theme park and more. The government says in a press release...

9m ago

Inflation steady at 2.2% in November despite grocery price hike

Rising costs at the grocery store were causing fresh pain for consumers in November even as Statistics Canada reports the overall inflation rate held steady in the month. The agency said Monday that...

2h ago

