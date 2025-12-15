3 young children died from flu complications in Ottawa

The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) reported that three young children have died as a result of influenza A complications in the first two weeks of December.

The hospital said it is reporting a higher-than-usual number of flu cases and complications for this time of year. The children who died were between the ages of five and nine, the press release reads. They died from complications related to the virus in the Ottawa and Eastern Ontario Health Unit.

“This is a stark reminder that the flu can lead to severe illness and complications that require hospital care. With much of the respiratory illness season still ahead, we anticipate this will continue to be a challenging flu season,” a joint statement from Dr. Trevor Arnason, Ottawa’s Medical Officer of Health, and Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health of Eastern Ontario Health Unit.

The two top doctors in the region are “strongly urging” everyone six months and older to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible, especially to protect children from severe illnesses.