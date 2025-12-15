Anti-doping agency asks court to declare privacy watchdog’s probe out of bounds

OTTAWA — The World Anti-Doping Agency is challenging the legal basis of the federal privacy watchdog’s investigation into the agency’s handling of biological samples collected from athletes.

The office of privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne announced in November last year the investigation would examine whether the agency’s collection, use and disclosure practices respect Canada’s personal information law for the private sector.

The commissioner’s office said a complaint alleged the agency disclosed personal data to international sporting federations, and that the information was being used to assess athletes’ sex-based eligibility without their knowledge or consent.

The agency, which is headquartered in Montreal, was formed in 1999 to lead a collaborative worldwide movement for drug-free sport.

In a notice of application filed in Federal Court, the anti-doping agency says the privacy commissioner lacks jurisdiction over the subject matter of the investigation.

A spokesman for Dufresne’s office says the commissioner’s investigation is ongoing and, as the matter is before the court, it has no further comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press