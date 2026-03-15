Man critically injured after being stabbed following altercation aboard TTC bus

One person is in custody, and police are searching for a second suspect after a man was stabbed in North York.

Toronto police say they were called to the Wilson Avenue and Keele Street area just after 8 p.m., where they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

The man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The man’s age was not immediately available.

Investigators say an altercation began aboard a TTC bus and continued after the combatants got off the bus.

One suspect was arrested at the scene, and police are searching for a second man, described as Black, six feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing glasses, a toque, a black vest with a grey hooded sweater underneath and jogging pants.